M&T Bank Corp Has $2.59 Million Stock Holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) by 10.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,856 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties were worth $2,587,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ELS. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $111,171,000. Long Pond Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $102,863,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 44.5% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,433,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $154,209,000 after purchasing an additional 749,526 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 198.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,024,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,912,000 after purchasing an additional 681,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 284.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 887,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,217,000 after purchasing an additional 656,704 shares in the last quarter. 89.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on ELS. Colliers Securities began coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $79.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $66.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.33.

NYSE:ELS traded down $0.16 on Friday, hitting $70.44. The stock had a trading volume of 842,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 754,477. The business’s fifty day moving average is $67.90 and its 200 day moving average is $63.23. The company has a market cap of $12.84 billion, a PE ratio of 31.66, a P/E/G ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.93 and a 52 week high of $71.01.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $296.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.29 million. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a return on equity of 17.38% and a net margin of 20.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th were paid a $0.363 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th. This is an increase from Equity LifeStyle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 66.82%.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Company Profile

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 25, 2021, we own or have an interest in 423 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 161,229 sites.

