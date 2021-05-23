M&T Bank Corp Lowers Position in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

M&T Bank Corp cut its stake in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 39.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,521 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 11,927 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Splunk were worth $2,508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SPLK. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Splunk by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 799,730 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $135,866,000 after purchasing an additional 13,084 shares during the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Splunk by 41.2% during the first quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,100,935 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $149,155,000 after purchasing an additional 321,388 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Splunk by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 20,455 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Splunk by 20.0% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,400 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in shares of Splunk by 1.6% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 61,857 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $8,380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.94% of the company’s stock.

Splunk stock traded up $1.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $118.05. The stock had a trading volume of 1,649,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,312,454. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.71 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $129.17 and its 200 day moving average is $157.62. Splunk Inc. has a one year low of $110.28 and a one year high of $225.89.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The software company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $745.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $677.24 million. Splunk had a negative net margin of 40.73% and a negative return on equity of 42.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Splunk Inc. will post -4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SPLK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Splunk from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Splunk from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective (down from $240.00) on shares of Splunk in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective (down from $213.00) on shares of Splunk in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Splunk in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.18.

In other Splunk news, CEO Douglas Merritt sold 11,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.83, for a total value of $1,580,394.26. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 252,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,605,485.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jason Child sold 2,197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.24, for a total transaction of $292,728.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 139,820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,629,616.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 55,535 shares of company stock worth $7,835,915. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Splunk Inc provides software and cloud solutions that deliver and operationalize insights from the data generated by digital systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Platform, a real-time data platform comprising collection, streaming, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, machine learning, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities.

