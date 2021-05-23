M&T Bank Corp Reduces Stock Position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

M&T Bank Corp lowered its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 23.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,976 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,521 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $2,413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ZBRA. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $202,920,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,429,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $549,301,000 after buying an additional 145,268 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in Zebra Technologies in the first quarter valued at $60,098,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Zebra Technologies by 32.4% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 471,764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $181,313,000 after acquiring an additional 115,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Zebra Technologies by 39.7% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 349,821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $134,447,000 after acquiring an additional 99,350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Zebra Technologies alerts:

In other Zebra Technologies news, CMO Jeffrey F. Schmitz sold 173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $498.85, for a total value of $86,301.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 9,075 shares in the company, valued at $4,527,063.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Stephen Edgar Williams sold 914 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.18, for a total transaction of $442,540.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,621,518.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,424 shares of company stock valued at $16,715,187 over the last 90 days. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ZBRA shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $410.00 target price (up previously from $380.00) on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $515.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $574.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Northcoast Research raised Zebra Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $560.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $435.57.

ZBRA traded up $0.45 on Friday, hitting $494.33. The company had a trading volume of 238,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 303,441. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $240.46 and a 52-week high of $518.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $492.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $433.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.74 and a beta of 1.59.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $4.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.66. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 13.56% and a return on equity of 35.90%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.67 earnings per share. Zebra Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 15.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; RFID printers and encoders; accessories and options for its printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution, as well as self-laminating wristbands for use in laser printers.

Further Reading: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA).

Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.