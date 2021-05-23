M&T Bank Corp Sells 2,204 Shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

M&T Bank Corp lessened its stake in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 10.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,020 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,204 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $2,064,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Cordasco Financial Network raised its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 170.1% in the 1st quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 397 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ADE LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Dollar Tree from $129.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Dollar Tree from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Bank of America downgraded Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Dollar Tree from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Dollar Tree has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.61.

In other news, Chairman Bob Sasser sold 13,584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.52, for a total transaction of $1,555,639.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $139,256.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Arnold S. Barron sold 3,978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.47, for a total transaction of $403,647.66. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,496 shares of company stock valued at $3,787,911. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:DLTR traded up $0.21 on Friday, hitting $108.58. The stock had a trading volume of 1,618,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,378,814. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market cap of $25.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.86. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.78 and a 1 year high of $120.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.43.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.01. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.26% and a return on equity of 19.46%. The firm had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.79 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 6.14 EPS for the current year.

Dollar Tree declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, March 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 7.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Dollar Tree Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

See Also: Are Wall Street analysts’ stock ratings worth following?

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.