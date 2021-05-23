M&T Bank Corp Sells 22,860 Shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

M&T Bank Corp trimmed its stake in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) by 19.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 92,525 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 22,860 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in PPL were worth $2,669,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in PPL by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,569,918 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $100,672,000 after acquiring an additional 46,406 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in PPL by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,426,065 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $96,614,000 after acquiring an additional 145,908 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of PPL in the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,070,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of PPL by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,343,817 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $66,085,000 after buying an additional 19,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of PPL by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,191,011 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $63,189,000 after buying an additional 20,732 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.50% of the company’s stock.

Get PPL alerts:

NYSE:PPL traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $29.50. 4,152,372 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,050,109. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.79 and a beta of 0.74. PPL Co. has a 1 year low of $24.20 and a 1 year high of $30.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.43). PPL had a positive return on equity of 12.02% and a negative net margin of 14.33%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PPL Co. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a $0.415 dividend. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.17%.

PPL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of PPL in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on PPL from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. TheStreet lowered PPL from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on PPL from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Tudor Pickering restated a “buy” rating on shares of PPL in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.41.

About PPL

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 425,000 electric and 332,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 536,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for PPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.