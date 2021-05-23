MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.04 billion-$1.10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.03 billion.

MultiPlan stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.99. The stock had a trading volume of 1,701,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,087,407. MultiPlan has a 1 year low of $5.48 and a 1 year high of $12.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.39. The stock has a market cap of $5.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.13.

Get MultiPlan alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on MPLN shares. Barclays initiated coverage on MultiPlan in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley initiated coverage on MultiPlan in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a buy rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.

About MultiPlan

MultiPlan Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides data analytics and technology-enabled cost management, payment, and revenue integrity solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers analytics-based services, which reduce medical costs through data-driven algorithms that detect claims over-charges and recommend or negotiate reimbursement; network-based services that reduce medical costs through contracted discounts with healthcare providers; and payment integrity services, which reduce medical costs by identifying and removing improper and unnecessary charges paid during the claim.

Further Reading: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for MultiPlan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MultiPlan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.