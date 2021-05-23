MultiVAC Price Tops $0.0036 (MTV)

MultiVAC (CURRENCY:MTV) traded 19% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 23rd. One MultiVAC coin can currently be purchased for $0.0036 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges. MultiVAC has a total market cap of $12.85 million and $1.58 million worth of MultiVAC was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, MultiVAC has traded down 53.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002869 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.10 or 0.00057659 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00003146 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.97 or 0.00017112 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002875 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $295.22 or 0.00846839 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,739.93 or 0.07859515 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 19.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.07 or 0.00077646 BTC.

MultiVAC Profile

MultiVAC is a coin. It launched on April 9th, 2019. MultiVAC’s total supply is 8,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,587,369,426 coins. MultiVAC’s official Twitter account is @Multivac_global and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for MultiVAC is www.mtv.ac.

According to CryptoCompare, “MultiVAC is the next-generation public blockchain designed for large-scale and complex distributed applications. It is designed considering the three relevant dimensions in blockchain technology which are computation, storage, and transmission. The processing capacity of the MultiVAC network increases with the number of nodes. The native token on the MultiVAC blockchain is called MTV. The token is used to reward nodes that contribute computation, storage, and data transmission resources to the network. Just as the Ethereum blockchain, the total market capitalization of the MultiVAC blockchain will increase as demand for the usage of the network increases. “

Buying and Selling MultiVAC

