Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) PT Raised to $21.00

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) had its price target upped by Morgan Stanley from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on MUR. KeyCorp raised their target price on Murphy Oil from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Truist Securities raised their target price on Murphy Oil from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Truist raised their target price on Murphy Oil from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Mizuho raised their target price on Murphy Oil from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Murphy Oil from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.81.

Shares of NYSE:MUR traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $20.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,922,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,734,167. Murphy Oil has a 12 month low of $7.00 and a 12 month high of $21.72. The company has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.16 and a beta of 3.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.22. Murphy Oil had a negative return on equity of 3.09% and a negative net margin of 75.92%. The business had revenue of $379.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $485.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.30) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 62.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Murphy Oil will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -40.00%.

In other news, Director Laura A. Sugg sold 21,002 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.90, for a total transaction of $396,937.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $792,817.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Madison Murphy sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total transaction of $1,507,500.00. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 121,481 shares of company stock worth $2,397,741. Company insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Murphy Oil during the 1st quarter valued at $313,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in Murphy Oil by 27.8% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 13,657 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 2,974 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Murphy Oil in the first quarter worth $829,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Murphy Oil by 19.4% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 413,593 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $6,787,000 after purchasing an additional 67,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Murphy Oil by 334.8% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 678,258 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $11,130,000 after purchasing an additional 522,280 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.81% of the company’s stock.

Murphy Oil Corporation operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

