Nancy Lipson Sells 2,775 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Stock

Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) EVP Nancy Lipson sold 2,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $208,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,350 shares in the company, valued at $2,051,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Nancy Lipson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 17th, Nancy Lipson sold 5,550 shares of Newmont stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.12, for a total transaction of $400,266.00.

On Monday, May 10th, Nancy Lipson sold 2,775 shares of Newmont stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total transaction of $191,475.00.

NYSE:NEM traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $73.53. 5,927,878 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,162,029. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Newmont Co. has a fifty-two week low of $52.33 and a fifty-two week high of $75.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.05 and a beta of 0.28.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.01). Newmont had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 21.77%. As a group, analysts expect that Newmont Co. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.71%.

Several equities analysts have commented on NEM shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Newmont from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Newmont from $70.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Newmont from $83.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Newmont in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on shares of Newmont from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.38.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Newmont by 1,446.7% in the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 464 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. MD Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Newmont in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Newmont in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Newmont by 47.3% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Newmont in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.98% of the company’s stock.

About Newmont

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2020, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 94.2 million ounces and land position of 58,900 square kilometers.

