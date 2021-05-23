Nanosonics (OTCMKTS:NNCSF) Stock Price Down 0.5%

Nanosonics Limited (OTCMKTS:NNCSF) fell 0.5% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $3.94 and last traded at $3.94. 120 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 1,933 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.96.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Nanosonics from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.96.

Nanosonics Company Profile (OTCMKTS:NNCSF)

Nanosonics Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of infection control and decontamination products and related technologies. The company manufactures and distributes the trophon ultrasound probe disinfector, and its associated consumables and accessories for reducing cross-contamination between patients and the spread of healthcare acquired infections.

