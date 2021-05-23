National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) Price Target Raised to C$96.00 at Credit Suisse Group

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) had its price target hoisted by Credit Suisse Group to C$96.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. CSFB increased their target price on National Bank of Canada from C$87.00 to C$96.00 in a research note on Thursday. Cormark upgraded National Bank of Canada from a market perform rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from C$77.00 to C$86.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. TD Securities increased their target price on National Bank of Canada from C$79.00 to C$85.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded National Bank of Canada from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the company from C$77.00 to C$88.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on National Bank of Canada from C$81.00 to C$88.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$90.95.

National Bank of Canada stock opened at C$93.67 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$88.65 and its 200-day moving average is C$78.58. The company has a market cap of C$31.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.15. National Bank of Canada has a 12 month low of C$52.17 and a 12 month high of C$93.88.

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported C$2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.67 by C$0.48. The firm had revenue of C$2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.04 billion. Analysts expect that National Bank of Canada will post 8.0295819 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 29th were paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 26th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. National Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.94%.

In other National Bank of Canada news, Senior Officer Marc Knuepp sold 9,988 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$85.47, for a total transaction of C$853,637.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 698 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$59,655.48.

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.

