National Bankshares Boosts Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL) Price Target to C$13.00

Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL) had its price objective boosted by National Bankshares from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$14.25 to C$13.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 12th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold to C$11.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$12.00 to C$11.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, CIBC restated an outperform rating and set a C$13.50 price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a report on Friday, May 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$12.43.

TSE:SSL opened at C$10.13 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$9.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$9.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 30.01 and a quick ratio of 29.91. Sandstorm Gold has a one year low of C$7.57 and a one year high of C$14.22. The company has a market cap of C$1.97 billion and a PE ratio of 55.97.

Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported C$0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$39.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$38.85 million. Equities research analysts expect that Sandstorm Gold will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

In other Sandstorm Gold news, Director Nolan Allan Watson sold 95,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.73, for a total transaction of C$924,758.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 915,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$8,908,091.55. Also, Director Andrew Swarthout sold 10,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.56, for a total transaction of C$98,468.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 39,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$376,338.96.

About Sandstorm Gold

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. It focuses on acquiring gold and other metal purchase agreements and royalties from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. The company offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a gold stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

