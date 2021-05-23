National Bankshares Cuts Sabina Gold & Silver (TSE:SBB) Price Target to C$3.50

Sabina Gold & Silver (TSE:SBB) had its target price cut by National Bankshares from C$3.75 to C$3.50 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on SBB. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Sabina Gold & Silver from C$3.50 to C$3.75 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. National Bank Financial set a C$4.00 price objective on Sabina Gold & Silver and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on Sabina Gold & Silver from C$4.00 to C$3.75 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on Sabina Gold & Silver from C$4.50 to C$4.25 and set a speculative buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$3.67.

TSE:SBB opened at C$1.81 on Thursday. Sabina Gold & Silver has a 1 year low of C$1.60 and a 1 year high of C$3.54. The company has a current ratio of 8.69, a quick ratio of 8.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of C$629.63 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -120.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$2.39.

In other news, Senior Officer Nicole Raymonde Hoeller sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.09, for a total transaction of C$114,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 127,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$266,615.03.

Sabina Gold & Silver Corp., a precious metals company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposit. Its flagship projects include Back River gold project comprising Goose, George, Boulder, Boot, and Del properties, as well as the port facility at Bathurst Inlet that covers an area of approximately 564 square kilometers located in Nunavut, Canada; and silver royalty on the Hackett River project that covers an area of approximately 10,637 hectares, located in Nunavut, Canada.

