National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 3.850-4.050 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.820. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several equities research analysts have commented on NFG shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of National Fuel Gas from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on National Fuel Gas in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a neutral rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. National Fuel Gas has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $48.93.

National Fuel Gas stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $51.83. 377,404 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 370,810. National Fuel Gas has a fifty-two week low of $37.87 and a fifty-two week high of $53.33. The stock has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.56 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.12. National Fuel Gas had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The business had revenue of $551.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $628.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. National Fuel Gas’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that National Fuel Gas will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $0.445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. National Fuel Gas’s payout ratio is 60.96%.

About National Fuel Gas

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

