National Grid (LON:NG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

National Grid (LON:NG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 930 ($12.15) target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 1.63% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 1,020 ($13.33) price target on shares of National Grid and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,020 ($13.33) price target on shares of National Grid in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of National Grid to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from GBX 930 ($12.15) to GBX 1,100 ($14.37) in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,020 ($13.33) price target on shares of National Grid and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,075 ($14.04) price target on shares of National Grid in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,017.31 ($13.29).

Get National Grid alerts:

NG stock opened at GBX 945.40 ($12.35) on Friday. National Grid has a 52 week low of GBX 805.40 ($10.52) and a 52 week high of GBX 998.80 ($13.05). The company has a market capitalization of £33.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 906.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 888.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 178.49.

About National Grid

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures (NGV) and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,212 kilometers of overhead lines; 2,239 kilometers of underground cables; and 347 substations in England and Wales, as well as Scottish electricity transmission systems.

See Also: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for National Grid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Grid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.