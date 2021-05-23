National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “National Retail Properties, a real estate investment trust, invests in single tenant net-leased retail properties throughout the United States. NNN maintains a conservatively managed, diversified real estate portfolio with properties subject to long-term, net leases with established tenants. Its 2,257 properties are located in 47 states with a total gross leasable area of approximately 25.0 million square feet. Current occupancy is 99.1% and these properties are leased to more than 400 tenants in 38 industry classifications. “

NNN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of National Retail Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of National Retail Properties from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of National Retail Properties from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Colliers Securities assumed coverage on shares of National Retail Properties in a report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of National Retail Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. National Retail Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.38.

NYSE:NNN opened at $44.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 8.09, a quick ratio of 8.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.15. National Retail Properties has a twelve month low of $30.23 and a twelve month high of $49.00. The company has a market capitalization of $7.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.83.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $179.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.10 million. National Retail Properties had a return on equity of 5.57% and a net margin of 33.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that National Retail Properties will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other National Retail Properties news, CEO Julian E. Whitehurst sold 34,281 shares of National Retail Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.39, for a total transaction of $1,521,733.59. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 547,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,290,785.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Kevin B. Habicht sold 22,126 shares of National Retail Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.29, for a total transaction of $979,960.54. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 189,839 shares in the company, valued at $8,407,969.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 62,907 shares of company stock valued at $2,783,339. 0.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NNN. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in National Retail Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in National Retail Properties by 46.5% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in National Retail Properties by 89.9% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in National Retail Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in National Retail Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 88.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

National Retail Properties Company Profile

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned 3,114 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.4 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.7 years.

