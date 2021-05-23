National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.070-1.120 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.890. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.98 billion-$2.03 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.96 billion.

NASDAQ:EYE traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $48.21. 437,897 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 673,807. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.83. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.13. National Vision has a 1 year low of $24.74 and a 1 year high of $53.68. The company has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of 50.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.74.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.16. National Vision had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 9.87%. The firm had revenue of $534.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $514.35 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that National Vision will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EYE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of National Vision from $57.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. TheStreet raised shares of National Vision from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of National Vision from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. National Vision currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $51.00.

In related news, CAO Melissa Rasmussen sold 3,267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.32, for a total value of $164,395.44. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $133,398.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO L Reade Fahs sold 160,828 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total transaction of $7,756,734.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 381,831 shares in the company, valued at $18,415,709.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

National Vision Company Profile

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products; provides eye exams through its America's Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, Fred Meyer, and Vista Optical military, as well as Vision Center branded stores; and offers health maintenance organization and optometric services.

