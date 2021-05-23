Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $3.76 Million Stake in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Natixis Advisors L.P. trimmed its holdings in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 16.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,570 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,373 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Square were worth $3,762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC boosted its position in Square by 156.0% in the 4th quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 128 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in Square in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Square in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Square by 41.9% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 149 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Community Bank N.A. bought a new position in Square in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. 63.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Square alerts:

In other Square news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 2,502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.49, for a total transaction of $661,753.98. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 143,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,010,386.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jack Dorsey sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.25, for a total transaction of $25,925,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,550,577 shares of company stock worth $360,915,913 in the last three months. Insiders own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Square from $245.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Square from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Oddo Bhf initiated coverage on Square in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Square from $257.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Square from $200.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $238.43.

SQ stock opened at $200.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $91.08 billion, a PE ratio of 281.71, a P/E/G ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 2.40. Square, Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.02 and a 12 month high of $283.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $237.48 and its 200 day moving average is $226.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.45. The company had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. Square had a net margin of 2.72% and a return on equity of 9.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 266.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Square, Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Square

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Featured Story: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Square Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Square and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.