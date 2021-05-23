Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $3.86 Million Stock Position in South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB)

Natixis Advisors L.P. reduced its position in South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 49,202 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 924 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned about 0.07% of South State worth $3,862,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SSB. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in South State in the 4th quarter valued at about $100,000. First Bank & Trust lifted its position in South State by 92.9% during the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,277 shares of the bank’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in South State during the first quarter worth approximately $124,000. Chatham Capital Group Inc. acquired a new stake in South State during the first quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in South State during the fourth quarter worth approximately $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.16% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of South State from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of South State from $85.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of South State from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. South State has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.40.

NASDAQ SSB opened at $90.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. South State Co. has a 1-year low of $42.75 and a 1-year high of $93.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $83.88 and a 200-day moving average of $78.36. The company has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.66 and a beta of 1.11.

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.75. South State had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 8.88%. The company had revenue of $358.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 108.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that South State Co. will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. South State’s payout ratio is 36.72%.

In related news, EVP John C. Pollok sold 12,387 shares of South State stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.76, for a total value of $1,136,631.12. Also, Director Robert R. Horger sold 4,925 shares of South State stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $413,700.00. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 57,953 shares of company stock valued at $5,081,977. 1.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

South State Corporation operates as the bank holding company for South State Bank that provides a range of banking services and products. The company accepts checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, and other time deposits. It also offers commercial real estate loans, residential real estate loans, commercial, and industrial loans, as well as consumer loans, including auto, boat, and personal installment loans.

