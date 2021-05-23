Natixis Advisors L.P. Raises Stake in QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS)

Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) by 14.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,478 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned approximately 0.09% of QTS Realty Trust worth $3,658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of QTS. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in QTS Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in QTS Realty Trust by 48.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in QTS Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in QTS Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in QTS Realty Trust by 30.3% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of QTS Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of QTS Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of QTS Realty Trust from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of QTS Realty Trust from $68.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of QTS Realty Trust from $72.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.77.

In other QTS Realty Trust news, Director Stephen E. Westhead sold 12,422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.30, for a total transaction of $786,312.60. Also, Director John W. Barter sold 10,761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.01, for a total transaction of $678,050.61. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,697 shares in the company, valued at $1,304,117.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 30,613 shares of company stock worth $1,962,757. 12.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:QTS opened at $62.74 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $64.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.53. QTS Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.91 and a 1-year high of $72.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -120.65 and a beta of 0.52.

QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.63). QTS Realty Trust had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 1.30%. As a group, analysts expect that QTS Realty Trust, Inc. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. QTS Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.42%.

QTS Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: QTS) is a leading provider of data center solutions across a diverse footprint spanning more than 7 million square feet of owned data center space throughout primarily North America and Europe. Through its software-defined technology platform, QTS is able to deliver secure, compliant infrastructure solutions, robust connectivity and premium customer service to leading hyperscale technology companies, enterprises, and government entities.

