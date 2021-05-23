Natixis Advisors L.P. Sells 59,216 Shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS)

Natixis Advisors L.P. decreased its holdings in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS) by 24.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 181,468 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,216 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in News were worth $4,257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of News by 35.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 228,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,055,000 after purchasing an additional 59,480 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in News by 520.1% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 63,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after buying an additional 53,141 shares in the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of News by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 29,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 3,135 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of News by 49.6% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 121,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,155,000 after acquiring an additional 40,206 shares during the period. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of News during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. 10.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other News news, Chairman Keith Rupert Murdoch bought 115,904 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.75 per share, with a total value of $2,984,528.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 39.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NWS opened at $25.25 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.17. News Co. has a one year low of $11.31 and a one year high of $25.89. The company has a market cap of $14.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -280.52 and a beta of 1.64.

News (NASDAQ:NWS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. News had a positive return on equity of 3.26% and a negative net margin of 0.60%. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter.

News Company Profile

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, and MarketWatch through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, websites, applications for mobile devices, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, videos, and podcasts.

