nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) Lifted to Buy at Gabelli

Gabelli upgraded shares of nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on NCNO. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on nCino from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays reduced their price objective on nCino from $92.00 to $75.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 29th. G.Research raised nCino from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on nCino in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. They issued a neutral rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded nCino from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $86.63.

nCino stock traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $57.64. 1,171,315 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,018,198. The firm has a market cap of $5.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -174.67. The company has a current ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $64.10 and a 200 day moving average of $71.70. nCino has a 12 month low of $48.00 and a 12 month high of $103.95.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $38.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.33 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that nCino will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Gregory Orenstein sold 26,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.83, for a total value of $1,823,995.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,266 shares in the company, valued at $1,876,718.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Pamela Kilday sold 3,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $262,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $262,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 404,171 shares of company stock valued at $27,500,036 over the last quarter.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of nCino in the first quarter valued at $4,439,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in nCino by 213.4% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 16,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after acquiring an additional 11,500 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in nCino by 66.0% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after acquiring an additional 6,212 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in nCino in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,244,000. Finally, Accenture plc bought a new position in nCino in the fourth quarter valued at about $80,456,000. Institutional investors own 78.12% of the company’s stock.

About nCino

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications for financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable financial institutions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.

