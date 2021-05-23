Nebulas (NAS) Price Down 51.6% This Week

Nebulas (CURRENCY:NAS) traded down 15.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 23rd. Nebulas has a market cap of $24.88 million and approximately $7.45 million worth of Nebulas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Nebulas has traded down 51.6% against the dollar. One Nebulas coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.42 or 0.00001202 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $20.22 or 0.00057546 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002846 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003153 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 18.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.94 or 0.00070975 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.03 or 0.00017146 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002852 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $298.67 or 0.00849940 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,764.47 or 0.07866925 BTC.

About Nebulas

Nebulas (CRYPTO:NAS) is a PoD (Proof of Devotion) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 24th, 2017. Nebulas’ total supply is 74,441,266 coins and its circulating supply is 58,917,192 coins. Nebulas’ official website is nebulas.io. The official message board for Nebulas is medium.com/nebulasio. The Reddit community for Nebulas is /r/nebulas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nebulas’ official Twitter account is @nebulasio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nebulas is Autonomous Metanet with focus on on-chain data, interactions, and collaboration. A value-based blockchain operating system and search engine. It features Nebulas Rank, which measures value by considering liquidity and propagation of the address, Nebulas Force (NF), which supports upgrading core protocols and smart contracts on the chains, and Developer Incentive Protocol (DIP), designed to build the blockchain ecosystem in a better way. NAS is the native (utility) coin of Nebulas, viable for payment of transaction fees and the computing service charge. Nebulas began its journey with the Vision of “Let everyone get values from decentralized collaboration fairly.” With the continued evolution of the “Autonomous Metanet”, Nebulas is building a new Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO) for complex data networks that will fully embrace community, decentralization and autonomy on a contribution measured basis. The idea behind Proof of Devotion (PoD) Mechanism is to provide a measurable value of all users based on the size of their contribution to the ecosystem which includes pledging, consensus and governance mechanisms. There are two parts: 1. Consensus Mechanism: decentralize Nebulas’ blockchain nodes; 2. Governance Mechaanism: decentralize community governance via the formation of a representative system and government committees. “

