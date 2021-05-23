NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) Price Target Raised to $139.00

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) had its target price upped by UBS Group from $133.00 to $139.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

NTES has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered NetEase from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Barclays raised their price objective on NetEase from $110.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $119.33.

NASDAQ NTES opened at $117.39 on Wednesday. NetEase has a 1 year low of $72.20 and a 1 year high of $134.33. The company has a market capitalization of $78.64 billion, a PE ratio of 41.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $108.17 and a 200 day moving average of $105.21.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The technology company reported $7.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $6.69. NetEase had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 15.15%. The firm had revenue of $20.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $32.17 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that NetEase will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.20%. NetEase’s payout ratio is presently 8.33%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in NetEase by 397.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,480,592 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,152,967,000 after purchasing an additional 17,962,203 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in NetEase by 371.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 13,955,280 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,336,497,000 after buying an additional 10,995,841 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in NetEase by 405.7% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 9,001,333 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $862,057,000 after buying an additional 7,221,205 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in NetEase in the 4th quarter valued at about $457,805,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of NetEase by 159.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,521,186 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $624,535,000 after buying an additional 4,006,464 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.67% of the company’s stock.

NetEase, Inc, an Internet technology company, provides online services focusing on content, community, communication, and commerce in the Peoples' Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Online Games Services, Youdao, and Innovative Businesses and Others. It develops and operates PC-client and mobile games, as well as offers games licensed from other game developers.

