NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NetEase, Inc. is an Internet technology company engaged in the development of applications, services and other technologies for the Internet in China. It provides online gaming services that include in-house developed massively multi-player online role-playing games and licensed titles. NetEase also provides online advertising, community services, entertainment content, free e-mail services and micro-blogging services. The Company also offers wireless value-added services such as news and information content, matchmaking services, music and photos from the web that are sent over SMS, MMS, WAP, IVR and Color Ring-back Tone technologies. NetEase, Inc., formerly known as NetEase.com, Inc., is based in Beijing, the People’s Republic of China. “

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on NTES. CLSA reduced their price target on NetEase from $159.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their price target on NetEase from $110.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. UBS Group raised their price objective on NetEase from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Macquarie cut their price objective on NetEase from $124.00 to $118.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.33.

Shares of NASDAQ NTES opened at $117.39 on Friday. NetEase has a one year low of $72.20 and a one year high of $134.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.64 billion, a PE ratio of 41.36, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $108.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.21.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The technology company reported $7.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $6.69. The business had revenue of $20.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.10 billion. NetEase had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 16.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $32.17 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NetEase will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of NetEase by 4.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,430,942 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,419,481,000 after purchasing an additional 950,350 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of NetEase by 371.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 13,955,280 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,336,497,000 after purchasing an additional 10,995,841 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of NetEase by 405.7% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 9,001,333 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $862,057,000 after purchasing an additional 7,221,205 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of NetEase by 0.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,555,187 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $676,888,000 after purchasing an additional 34,001 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in NetEase by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,015,817 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $517,933,000 after buying an additional 335,566 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.67% of the company’s stock.

