Network International Holdings plc (LON:NETW) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Network International Holdings plc (LON:NETW) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 482.29 ($6.30).

NETW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 410 ($5.36) target price on shares of Network International in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 540 ($7.06) target price on shares of Network International in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 396 ($5.17) target price on shares of Network International in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th.

Shares of Network International stock traded up GBX 5.50 ($0.07) on Friday, hitting GBX 392.90 ($5.13). 401,237 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,051,843. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 417.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 353.87. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.16 billion and a PE ratio of 491.13. Network International has a one year low of GBX 178.10 ($2.33) and a one year high of GBX 503 ($6.57). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.47, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

About Network International

Network International Holdings plc operates as a digital commerce enabler in the Middle East and Africa. The company provides technology-enabled payment solutions to merchants and financial institutions. It offers merchant solutions comprise direct acquiring services that enable merchants to accept digital payments; acquirer processing services for bank customers on behalf of their merchants; payment acceptance solutions; merchant loyalty programs and management; and value-added services, including customer data analytics, dynamic currency conversion, and payment plans.

