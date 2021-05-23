Neutrino Dollar 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $1.23 Million (USDN)

Neutrino Dollar (CURRENCY:USDN) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 23rd. One Neutrino Dollar coin can now be bought for about $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Neutrino Dollar has a total market capitalization of $26.57 million and approximately $1.23 million worth of Neutrino Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Neutrino Dollar has traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0798 or 0.00000242 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000574 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000440 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 62.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded down 23.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.76 or 0.00072135 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0353 or 0.00000107 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000586 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded 22% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar Coin Profile

Neutrino Dollar is a coin. Its launch date was November 22nd, 2019. Neutrino Dollar’s total supply is 26,412,090 coins. The official message board for Neutrino Dollar is medium.com/@neutrinoteam. Neutrino Dollar’s official Twitter account is @neutrino_proto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Neutrino Dollar is beta.neutrino.at.

According to CryptoCompare, “Neutrino USD (USDN) is an algorithmic crypto-collateralized stablecoin pegged to the US dollar. All operations involving USDN, such as issuance, collateralization, staking and reward payouts, are fully transparent and governed by a smart contract. “

Neutrino Dollar Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutrino Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neutrino Dollar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Neutrino Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

