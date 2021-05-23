New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) Rating Reiterated by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $55.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on NFE. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of New Fortress Energy from $37.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of New Fortress Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. TheStreet lowered shares of New Fortress Energy from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of New Fortress Energy from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. New Fortress Energy currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $43.85.

NASDAQ:NFE traded down $0.45 on Wednesday, reaching $43.47. 439,676 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 440,690. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of $44.51 and a 200-day moving average of $46.89. New Fortress Energy has a 52-week low of $11.48 and a 52-week high of $65.90.

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.26). New Fortress Energy had a negative return on equity of 28.02% and a negative net margin of 40.46%. The business had revenue of $145.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.44 million. The company’s revenue was up 95.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that New Fortress Energy will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. New Fortress Energy’s payout ratio is currently -72.73%.

In other news, Director John J. Mack acquired 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $39.88 per share, with a total value of $957,120.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,103,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,988,158.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 89.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NFE. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of New Fortress Energy by 1,033.7% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,584,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,481,000 after purchasing an additional 2,356,153 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in New Fortress Energy by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,157,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,820,000 after acquiring an additional 863,871 shares in the last quarter. Southern Farm Bureau Life Insurance purchased a new position in New Fortress Energy in the fourth quarter worth $19,928,000. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in New Fortress Energy in the fourth quarter worth $13,308,000. Finally, Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. raised its position in New Fortress Energy by 679.5% in the first quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 274,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,595,000 after acquiring an additional 239,152 shares in the last quarter. 41.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

New Fortress Energy Company Profile

New Fortress Energy Inc operates as an integrated gas-to-power infrastructure company, provides energy and development services to end-users worldwide. The company engages in the natural gas procurement and liquefaction; and shipping, logistics, facilities and conversion, or development of natural gas-fired power generation.

