New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -0.830–0.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.510. The company issued revenue guidance of $709 million-$711 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $661.91 million.New Relic also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to -0.400–0.370 EPS.

NYSE:NEWR traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $61.46. The stock had a trading volume of 488,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 897,579. The business’s 50 day moving average is $62.76 and its 200-day moving average is $64.20. The company has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.51 and a beta of 0.86. New Relic has a one year low of $51.52 and a one year high of $81.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 2.27.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The software maker reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.19. New Relic had a negative return on equity of 39.09% and a negative net margin of 28.85%. The business had revenue of $172.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that New Relic will post -2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NEWR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reiterated a buy rating on shares of New Relic in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of New Relic from $71.00 to $58.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of New Relic from $71.00 to $64.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer lowered shares of New Relic from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded New Relic from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. New Relic has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $67.85.

In related news, CEO Lewis Cirne sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total transaction of $1,875,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,875,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Mark Sachleben sold 1,694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.19, for a total transaction of $98,573.86. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,540 shares in the company, valued at $89,612.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 72,192 shares of company stock valued at $4,458,496 over the last three months. Insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

About New Relic

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides platform that companies use to build, develop, and operate their digital businesses worldwide. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, New Relic One Platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data flowing through and about their software.

