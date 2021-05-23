New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -0.400–0.370 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.260. The company issued revenue guidance of $172 million-$174 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $169.31 million.New Relic also updated its FY 2022 guidance to -0.830–0.800 EPS.

NYSE:NEWR traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $61.46. 488,712 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 897,579. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.51 and a beta of 0.86. New Relic has a 52 week low of $51.52 and a 52 week high of $81.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $62.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The software maker reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $172.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.60 million. New Relic had a negative net margin of 28.85% and a negative return on equity of 39.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that New Relic will post -2.84 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on NEWR. Robert W. Baird reissued a buy rating on shares of New Relic in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of New Relic from $71.00 to $58.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of New Relic from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of New Relic from $82.00 to $78.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of New Relic from $71.00 to $64.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $67.85.

In related news, CEO Lewis Cirne sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.03, for a total transaction of $64,030.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark Sachleben sold 1,694 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.19, for a total transaction of $98,573.86. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,612.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 72,192 shares of company stock valued at $4,458,496 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides platform that companies use to build, develop, and operate their digital businesses worldwide. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, New Relic One Platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data flowing through and about their software.

