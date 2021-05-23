Newton (NEW) Price Tops $0.0011 on Top Exchanges

Newton (CURRENCY:NEW) traded down 8.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 23rd. In the last seven days, Newton has traded 17.8% higher against the US dollar. One Newton coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. Newton has a market cap of $23.33 million and approximately $22.81 million worth of Newton was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Newton alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002870 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002291 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $140.55 or 0.00402717 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 19% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.06 or 0.00051751 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.45 or 0.00187530 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00003352 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 24.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $260.77 or 0.00747158 BTC.

About Newton

Newton’s genesis date was October 11th, 2018. Newton’s total supply is 98,823,661,261 coins and its circulating supply is 20,571,994,592 coins. Newton’s official Twitter account is @newton_project. The official website for Newton is www.newtonproject.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Newton is an infrastructure for the community economy, and its technical framework includes the application layer, the protocol layer, and the foundational technology layer. Newton provides complete governance, collaboration, incentives and other support for establishing a community economy. Newton’s human-machine nodes are self-driven and automatically motivated, thereby forming a business model in which everyone contributes and everyone benefits. “

Buying and Selling Newton

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Newton directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Newton should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Newton using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Newton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Newton and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.