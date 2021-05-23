NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.450-1.550 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.480. The company issued revenue guidance of $445 million-$455 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $433.49 million.NICE also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 6.190-6.390 EPS.

NICE traded up $0.45 on Friday, hitting $224.11. 227,177 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 240,135. NICE has a 52 week low of $178.45 and a 52 week high of $288.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.13 billion, a PE ratio of 73.48, a P/E/G ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $232.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $246.86.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The technology company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.33. NICE had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 11.98%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NICE will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NICE has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on NICE from $312.00 to $296.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded NICE from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Oppenheimer reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $290.00 price objective on shares of NICE in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays upgraded NICE from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the company from $246.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a buy rating on shares of NICE in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $292.62.

NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Customer Engagement, and Financial Crime and Compliance. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform that supports contact centers ranging from small single sites to distributed remote agents and enterprises; and a digital-first omnichannel customer engagement platform that supports various digital and self-service channels, which allows organizations to add and integrate new and emerging channels.

