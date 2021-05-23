Nicola Wealth Management LTD. Acquires 45,000 Shares of SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM)

Nicola Wealth Management LTD. lifted its position in SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) by 16.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 326,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 45,000 shares during the quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. owned approximately 0.15% of SSR Mining worth $4,659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SSRM. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in SSR Mining by 5.3% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 15,432 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC raised its position in SSR Mining by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 59,554 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $850,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of SSR Mining by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 123,408 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SSR Mining by 93.5% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,359 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of SSR Mining by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 13,691 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357 shares during the period. 51.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SSR Mining alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SSRM shares. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on shares of SSR Mining from $35.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of SSR Mining in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of SSR Mining in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SSR Mining from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.20.

SSRM stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.52. The stock had a trading volume of 1,242,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,892,916. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.23. The company has a current ratio of 6.03, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.03. SSR Mining Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.68 and a 52-week high of $25.32.

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $366.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $346.48 million. SSR Mining had a net margin of 15.24% and a return on equity of 8.61%. Sell-side analysts predict that SSR Mining Inc. will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%.

SSR Mining Profile

SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in Turkey and the Americas. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. Its projects include the ÃÃ¶pler Gold mine located in Erzincan, Turkey; the Marigold mine located in Humboldt and Lander Counties, Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina.

See Also: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO).

Receive News & Ratings for SSR Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSR Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.