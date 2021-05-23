Nicola Wealth Management LTD. Buys 20,000 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Nicola Wealth Management LTD. boosted its stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 47.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 62,000 shares of the game software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Nicola Wealth Management LTD.’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $8,393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EA. Public Investment Fund bought a new stake in Electronic Arts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,065,538,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,993,496 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $3,301,866,000 after acquiring an additional 2,747,815 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $365,597,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 11,314,902 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,624,820,000 after buying an additional 2,125,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 9,575.0% during the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,774,401 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $254,804,000 after buying an additional 1,756,061 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Electronic Arts from $167.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. Wedbush increased their price target on Electronic Arts from $162.50 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Electronic Arts from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Electronic Arts from $143.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.81.

Shares of EA stock traded down $1.64 on Friday, hitting $140.17. 2,967,350 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,428,616. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.32 billion, a PE ratio of 49.01, a P/E/G ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.90. Electronic Arts Inc. has a one year low of $110.15 and a one year high of $150.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $140.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.64.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The game software company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.18. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 14.87%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.98%.

In other news, General Counsel Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.42, for a total transaction of $129,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 14,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,923,181.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Matthew Bilbey sold 330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.84, for a total value of $44,497.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,423 shares in the company, valued at $866,077.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,710 shares of company stock valued at $2,741,942. 0.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

