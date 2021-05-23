Nicola Wealth Management LTD. Has $4.11 Million Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Nicola Wealth Management LTD. reduced its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 19.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,000 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 18,000 shares during the quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $4,112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 120,403 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $6,515,000 after acquiring an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 11,882 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comcast during the 1st quarter valued at $257,000. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 18,099,573 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $979,368,000 after acquiring an additional 351,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 126,329 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $6,836,000 after acquiring an additional 7,747 shares in the last quarter. 80.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 3,966 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total value of $233,319.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,977,335.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian L. Roberts sold 709,673 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.20, for a total transaction of $39,173,949.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CMCSA traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $55.08. 16,449,295 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,389,464. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $55.44 and its 200 day moving average is $52.54. The stock has a market cap of $252.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $37.77 and a 1-year high of $59.11.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The cable giant reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $27.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.83 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 13.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Comcast from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Comcast in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $59.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Comcast currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.75.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

