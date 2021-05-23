Nicola Wealth Management LTD. Lowers Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Nicola Wealth Management LTD. cut its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 15.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,500 shares during the period. Nicola Wealth Management LTD.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $11,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new position in Deere & Company in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in Deere & Company in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Norway Savings Bank raised its stake in Deere & Company by 300.0% in the first quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 80 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 125.0% in the first quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 81 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. 63.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE DE traded up $4.53 during trading on Friday, reaching $359.75. The company had a trading volume of 3,614,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,502,167. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $138.76 and a 52 week high of $400.34. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $377.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $318.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.34. The stock has a market cap of $112.76 billion, a PE ratio of 32.88, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.04.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 21st. The industrial products company reported $5.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.44 by $1.24. Deere & Company had a net margin of 9.34% and a return on equity of 26.71%. The firm had revenue of $11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.11 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 16.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.43%.

DE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Argus raised their price objective on Deere & Company from $280.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Deere & Company from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $400.00 target price on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Deere & Company from $389.00 to $455.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Deere & Company from $343.00 to $403.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $341.17.

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.

