Nicola Wealth Management LTD. Sells 42,000 Shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

Nicola Wealth Management LTD. lessened its stake in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) by 12.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 303,500 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 42,000 shares during the quarter. The Bank of Nova Scotia makes up approximately 2.1% of Nicola Wealth Management LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Nicola Wealth Management LTD.’s holdings in The Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $18,975,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JustInvest LLC bought a new position in The Bank of Nova Scotia in the 4th quarter worth about $214,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in The Bank of Nova Scotia by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 22,019 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,187,000 after buying an additional 1,479 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in The Bank of Nova Scotia in the 4th quarter worth approximately $543,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia during the 4th quarter worth $223,000. Finally, Nwam LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia during the 4th quarter worth $318,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on BNS shares. CIBC increased their price target on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$86.00 to C$91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The Bank of Nova Scotia currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.28.

Shares of BNS traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $65.53. 3,256,580 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,300,327. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 1 year low of $35.76 and a 1 year high of $66.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.38, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $63.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.95.

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The bank reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.69. The Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 16.33%. The firm had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.83 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th were given a dividend of $0.7133 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 5th. This represents a $2.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.35%. This is a boost from The Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.93%.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Wealth Management segments.

