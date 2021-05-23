Nicola Wealth Management LTD. Sells 5,700 Shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Nicola Wealth Management LTD. lessened its holdings in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 10.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 5,700 shares during the quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD.’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $6,895,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Aptiv by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,830,328 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,020,214,000 after acquiring an additional 152,349 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Aptiv by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,551,433 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $853,586,000 after acquiring an additional 616,858 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Aptiv during the 4th quarter valued at about $576,344,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aptiv by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,260,367 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $555,083,000 after acquiring an additional 118,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aptiv during the 4th quarter valued at about $317,186,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.64% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Vos Glen W. De sold 2,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.23, for a total value of $300,648.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,729,931. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on APTV shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Aptiv from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Aptiv from $137.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Aptiv in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $119.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Aptiv from $110.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aptiv in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.89.

APTV stock traded up $3.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $140.46. The stock had a trading volume of 1,351,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,314,866. The firm has a market cap of $37.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 2.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $141.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $136.57. Aptiv PLC has a 52-week low of $70.11 and a 52-week high of $160.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 3.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Aptiv PLC will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Aptiv Company Profile

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

