Nicola Wealth Management LTD. Trims Stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Nicola Wealth Management LTD. lowered its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 105,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,100 shares during the quarter. Waste Management makes up about 1.5% of Nicola Wealth Management LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Nicola Wealth Management LTD.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $13,663,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WM. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Waste Management by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,452 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,973 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $822,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. TIAA FSB purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management during the 4th quarter worth $2,467,000. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,564 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the period. Finally, Cypress Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 200.2% during the 4th quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 3,629 shares during the period. 71.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 17,603 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $2,024,345.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,473 shares in the company, valued at $2,929,395. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael J. Watson sold 4,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.55, for a total transaction of $622,636.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 21,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,070,595.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,598 shares of company stock worth $4,107,078. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WM stock traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $140.97. 1,573,506 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,453,153. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $136.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $122.23. Waste Management, Inc. has a one year low of $98.13 and a one year high of $144.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.80.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.05. Waste Management had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 24.44%. The firm had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. Waste Management’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.07%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Waste Management from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $128.00 to $122.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Waste Management from $119.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Waste Management from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Waste Management from $122.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.77.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

