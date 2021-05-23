Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. Buys 5,900 Shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) by 76.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 13,640 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares during the period. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.’s holdings in Pool were worth $4,709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in Pool by 2,375.7% in the first quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 17,107 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,906,000 after acquiring an additional 16,416 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Pool by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 322,636 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $120,182,000 after buying an additional 7,195 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Pool by 63.0% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,284 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,811,000 after buying an additional 7,068 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of Pool by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 92,454 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,439,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pool in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ POOL traded down $0.48 during trading on Friday, reaching $429.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 210,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 248,443. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $403.62 and a 200 day moving average of $362.84. Pool Co. has a one year low of $234.55 and a one year high of $449.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.23 billion, a PE ratio of 40.27 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $1.27. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $825.73 million. Pool had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 71.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 56.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. Research analysts expect that Pool Co. will post 12.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This is a boost from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is 38.00%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on POOL. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Pool from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $362.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $410.00 price target on shares of Pool in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Pool in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $535.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Pool from $360.00 to $444.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $395.50.

In related news, CEO Peter D. Arvan bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $316.03 per share, with a total value of $158,015.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 59,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,861,618.49. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Romain Kenneth G. St sold 9,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.97, for a total transaction of $4,142,670.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 88,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,387,409.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 48,916 shares of company stock worth $20,984,285. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

