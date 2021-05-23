Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. Buys 6,370 Shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) by 25.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,560 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,370 shares during the quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $2,273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in Cheniere Energy by 1.3% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 13,241 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $953,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. grew its position in Cheniere Energy by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 24,173 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Cheniere Energy by 85.9% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 513 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Cheniere Energy by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,270 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,223 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Monday, January 25th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Cheniere Energy from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays increased their price target on Cheniere Energy from $80.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.00.

In related news, Director David B. Kilpatrick sold 4,397 shares of Cheniere Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total value of $331,973.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $750,319. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

LNG stock traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $83.48. The company had a trading volume of 786,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,132,160. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.25, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $21.17 billion, a PE ratio of -287.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.62. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.81 and a 12 month high of $84.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $59.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.60.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The energy company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.69. Cheniere Energy had a negative net margin of 0.69% and a positive return on equity of 23.00%. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS. Cheniere Energy’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 23-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

