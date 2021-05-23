Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. Buys Shares of 10,310 International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. purchased a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,310 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,439,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IFF. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 358 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 2,285 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. increased its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,835 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. raised its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 4,100 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $573,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC boosted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC now owns 2,687 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. 45.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on IFF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $141.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Berenberg Bank raised International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $139.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. International Flavors & Fragrances currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $145.57.

Shares of NYSE:IFF traded up $1.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $140.54. The stock had a trading volume of 1,308,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,247,158. The company’s 50 day moving average is $141.94 and its 200-day moving average is $126.88. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 12-month low of $99.54 and a 12-month high of $147.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.89. The company has a market cap of $34.98 billion, a PE ratio of 75.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.96.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.09. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 7.94%. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.62 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 83.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is presently 54.04%.

In related news, Director Ilene S. Gordon bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $140.39 per share, with a total value of $140,390.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,189.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Simon Herriott sold 1,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.47, for a total transaction of $184,442.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,847 shares in the company, valued at $394,224.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

