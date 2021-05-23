Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. Decreases Position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. decreased its holdings in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) by 23.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,600 shares during the period. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.’s holdings in Dover were worth $3,346,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in Dover by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,761 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dover during the 1st quarter worth $204,000. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Dover by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 62,225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,856,000 after purchasing an additional 13,087 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG increased its holdings in Dover by 9.4% in the first quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 450,192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,735,000 after buying an additional 38,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Dover in the fourth quarter valued at $9,652,000. 81.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dover alerts:

In other Dover news, SVP Ivonne M. Cabrera sold 3,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.00, for a total value of $481,061.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,853,382. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Dover stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $148.27. 451,694 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 666,857. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market cap of $21.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.37. Dover Co. has a 12-month low of $89.13 and a 12-month high of $155.77. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $145.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.37.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 26.74% and a net margin of 10.73%. The business’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Dover Co. will post 6.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.495 per share. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.92%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DOV. Barclays increased their price objective on Dover from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Dover from $142.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Dover from $147.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Dover from $138.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Dover from $143.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.91.

About Dover

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides aftermarket vehicle, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, bearings, drives, electric monitoring, and fluid dispensing systems.

Further Reading: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV).

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.