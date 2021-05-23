Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. Purchases 16,710 Shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 52.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 48,840 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,710 shares during the quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $5,377,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EMN. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its position in Eastman Chemical by 351.9% in the 1st quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 244 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Eastman Chemical in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Eastman Chemical during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EMN traded up $2.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $124.83. The company had a trading volume of 766,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 766,856. The business has a fifty day moving average of $117.73 and a 200-day moving average of $107.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $17.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.68, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.51. Eastman Chemical has a 12 month low of $64.56 and a 12 month high of $130.09.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.10. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 13.86% and a net margin of 5.72%. The company had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will post 8.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.88%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Eastman Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Tudor Pickering lowered Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eastman Chemical currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.23.

In related news, SVP Perry Stuckey sold 12,231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.01, for a total transaction of $1,590,152.31. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,321,996.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Scott V. King sold 12,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total value of $1,586,088.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,827 shares in the company, valued at $986,202. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 206,042 shares of company stock valued at $24,684,110 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

