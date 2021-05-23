Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $10.71

Shares of Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $10.71 and last traded at $10.66, with a volume of 353449 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.47.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nordea Bank Abp in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Nordea Bank Abp in a research report on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Nordea Bank Abp in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Nordea Bank Abp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Nordea Bank Abp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.49. The firm has a market cap of $43.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.77 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.12.

About Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY)

Nordea Bank Abp provides various banking products and services in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through Personal Banking, Business Banking, Large Corporates and Institutions, and Asset and Wealth Management segments. The Personal Banking segment offers various financial services to household customers through internet and mobile banking, over the phone, online meetings, and branch offices.

