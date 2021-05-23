Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) Shares Gap Down to $40.66

Shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $40.66, but opened at $38.65. Nordstrom shares last traded at $38.24, with a volume of 1,461 shares.

JWN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Nordstrom from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Nordstrom in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Nordstrom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nordstrom currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.80.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.08, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.57. The firm has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 2.42.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.07. Nordstrom had a negative return on equity of 190.42% and a negative net margin of 6.44%. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Anne L. Bramman sold 6,667 shares of Nordstrom stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $266,680.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 143,349 shares in the company, valued at $5,733,960. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Scott A. Meden sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $280,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 62,050 shares in the company, valued at $2,482,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 83,489 shares of company stock valued at $3,216,987. 5.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JWN. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Nordstrom during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 87.4% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 937 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nordstrom in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 68.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,197 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Nordstrom in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 59.31% of the company’s stock.

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; TrunkClub.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; Nordstromrack.com, and HauteLook; clearance stores under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses; and Jeffrey boutiques.

