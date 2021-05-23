North American Construction Group Ltd. (TSE:NOA) Receives C$20.88 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of North American Construction Group Ltd. (TSE:NOA) (NYSE:NOA) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$20.88.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on NOA shares. Pi Financial upped their price objective on shares of North American Construction Group from C$17.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. ATB Capital increased their target price on shares of North American Construction Group from C$18.50 to C$23.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of North American Construction Group from C$21.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of North American Construction Group from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of North American Construction Group from C$18.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th.

In other news, insider North American Construction Group Ltd. purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$13.95 per share, with a total value of C$27,890.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$27,890. Also, Director Martin Robert Ferron sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.17, for a total transaction of C$1,374,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,104,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$34,026,175.26. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 721,403 shares of company stock valued at $11,391,173 and have sold 110,200 shares valued at $1,760,010.

TSE NOA traded down C$0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$16.11. The company had a trading volume of 25,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,476. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 176.18, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.08. North American Construction Group has a 1-year low of C$7.55 and a 1-year high of C$17.48. The company has a market cap of C$452.67 million and a PE ratio of 10.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$15.20 and a 200-day moving average of C$13.68.

North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA) (NYSE:NOA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported C$0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.28 by C$0.08. The company had revenue of C$136.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$129.47 million. Sell-side analysts expect that North American Construction Group will post 2.1492641 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. North American Construction Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.42%.

About North American Construction Group

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides mining and heavy construction services to the resource development and industrial construction sectors in Canada and the United States The company's Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services.

