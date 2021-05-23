Novare Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Novare Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 163.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 19,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,967 shares during the quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $675,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 23.8% during the first quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 34,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,304,000 after buying an additional 6,700 shares during the period. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. purchased a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $479,000. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.6% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 205,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,693,000 after buying an additional 1,171 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $1,454,000. Finally, Twin Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 86.1% during the first quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 42,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,576,000 after buying an additional 19,470 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.08% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on FITB shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Argus upped their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.04.

Shares of NASDAQ:FITB traded up $0.39 on Friday, reaching $41.92. 5,364,119 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,106,681. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.41, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.57. Fifth Third Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $17.22 and a fifty-two week high of $43.06. The business’s 50-day moving average is $39.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 25.12% and a return on equity of 10.84%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

In other news, Director Jewell D. Hoover sold 12,118 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.35, for a total transaction of $452,607.30. Also, President Timothy Spence sold 25,603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.65, for a total transaction of $1,066,364.95. Following the transaction, the president now owns 162,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,785,534.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 267,615 shares of company stock valued at $10,554,189 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp is a diversified financial services company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, and the indirect parent company of Fifth Third Bank, National Association, a federally chartered institution. As of March 31, 2021, the Company had $207 billion in assets and operates 1,098 full-service Banking Centers, and 2,383 Fifth Third branded ATMs in Ohio, Kentucky, Indiana, Michigan, Illinois, Florida, Tennessee, West Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina and South Carolina.

