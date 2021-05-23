Novare Capital Management LLC Has $368,000 Stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Novare Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 48.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 551 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 180 shares during the quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. acquired a new stake in Tesla in the 1st quarter valued at $7,478,000. Growth Interface Management LLC acquired a new position in Tesla in the first quarter worth $86,363,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Tesla by 3.6% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,916,365 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,947,928,000 after purchasing an additional 100,100 shares in the last quarter. Clarus Group Inc. boosted its stake in Tesla by 6.3% in the first quarter. Clarus Group Inc. now owns 846 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Financial Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Tesla by 18.2% in the first quarter. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC now owns 709 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. 44.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $690.11, for a total value of $1,035,165.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,958,164.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $575.34, for a total value of $719,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,490,659.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 111,153 shares of company stock valued at $78,833,232. Corporate insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

TSLA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Tesla to $860.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Mizuho upped their price target on Tesla to $820.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $800.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. FIX raised Tesla to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $434.03.

TSLA stock traded down $5.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $580.88. The company had a trading volume of 26,030,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,979,948. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $675.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $677.70. The company has a market capitalization of $559.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 580.88, a PEG ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 1.97. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $157.00 and a 52 week high of $900.40.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $10.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.89 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 6.13% and a net margin of 3.18%. The business’s revenue was up 73.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

