Novare Capital Management LLC Has $5.68 Million Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Novare Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,159 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,962 shares during the quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $5,675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. PARK CIRCLE Co lifted its stake in Chevron by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Chevron during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. 64.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Chevron news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,101 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.79, for a total transaction of $565,139.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CVX traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $104.12. The stock had a trading volume of 10,352,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,107,547. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $200.75 billion, a PE ratio of -24.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.31. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $65.16 and a 1 year high of $113.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.70.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $32.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.82 billion. Chevron had a negative net margin of 8.15% and a negative return on equity of 0.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently -2,680.00%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Chevron from $113.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Chevron from $101.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $113.00 price objective (down from $117.00) on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Chevron from $119.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on Chevron from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chevron presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.74.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

